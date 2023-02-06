Do I buy index or ETF instead?

A High-Yield ETF would be a better use of risk since you spread the risk of default (which is not insignificant in high-yield debt) across many companies. Even if you buy 10 corporate bonds, if one of them defaults you've lost 10% of your investment.

And In the latter that would be a liquid investment, correct?

Correct. ETFs are more liquid than individual corporate bonds.

I can always sell those shares and get my money back?

Well, you can sell the shares for what they're currently worth, which might be less than what you paid for them. It's the same with individual bonds. You are only guaranteed to get the face value if you hold them to maturity. If you sell it before that you might have to sell for less than you paid for them.

And if there are coupons in those bonds they are usually just reinvested into index/etf and I don't get any intermediate CFs?

The ETF gets the coupons, but high-yield bond ETFs typically pay dividends and capital gains from the ETF as well, so it depends on the payout structure of the ETF. Look at the "dividend" history of the ETF to see what it typically pays out.