I'm starting to work as a contractor in the US; at first, I quoted on 1099, but after some more reading on the matter, I concluded I should probably quote for W2 (since I don't have a corporation).

This question asks from the perspective of a US-based W2 employee.

I believe the IRS asks employers to "match" my Social Security and Medicare Employee deductions. It looks like it should be a 50/50 split based on my readings.

A contracting agency asked me to agree to the following:

Deduct FICA Employee Social Security from my pay

Deduct FICA Employee Medicare from my pay

Deduct FICA Employer Social Security match from my pay

Deduct FICA Employer Medicare match from my pay

The question is whether this is legal from the IRS' perspective. I don't think they are truly "matching" my FICA Employee deduction if they withdraw their side of the FICA contributions from my pay.