0

I'm starting to work as a contractor in the US; at first, I quoted on 1099, but after some more reading on the matter, I concluded I should probably quote for W2 (since I don't have a corporation).

This question asks from the perspective of a US-based W2 employee.

I believe the IRS asks employers to "match" my Social Security and Medicare Employee deductions. It looks like it should be a 50/50 split based on my readings.

A contracting agency asked me to agree to the following:

  • Deduct FICA Employee Social Security from my pay
  • Deduct FICA Employee Medicare from my pay
  • Deduct FICA Employer Social Security match from my pay
  • Deduct FICA Employer Medicare match from my pay

The question is whether this is legal from the IRS' perspective. I don't think they are truly "matching" my FICA Employee deduction if they withdraw their side of the FICA contributions from my pay.

The question is whether this is legal from the IRS' perspective

It is not. These are taxes on the employer, you pay your own taxes. You can report them to the IRS following the instructions here. You're not supposed to be paying employer's taxes.

  • Thanks for your answer... do you know of documentation somewhere on irs.gov that I could point the contracting agency to?
    – Mike Pennington
    44 mins ago
    Given this is a contracting agency, they'll be having $X coming in from the ultimate client and $Y going out to the contractor, and will have to find the employer's FICA contributions from $(X-Y) somehow, right?
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    38 mins ago
  • I think the point is that the contracting agency can't legally deduct their FICA match from the employee pay ($Y). The contracting agency must increase their bid ($X) to the ultimate client / end-customer so they can pay their side of the FICA match.
    – Mike Pennington
    34 mins ago
    @GS-ApologisetoMonica that's not the point, they should figure out the hourly rate they can pay the employee and stick to it. Employee shouldn't reimburse them for payroll taxes.
    – littleadv
    33 mins ago
  • @MikePennington See 26 USC 3111. The tax is on the employer.
    – littleadv
    32 mins ago
If you're a 1099 contractor, you're considered self-employed. You'd be responsible for both the employer and employee portion of Social Security and Medicare taxes (this is SECA for self-employed people, rather than FICA, but they're essentially the same). But, the company wouldn't take it out of your pay. In fact, the company wouldn't withhold any income taxes from you at all.

However, many people who contract through an agency are paid as W-2 employees by the agency (not the company they're doing contract work for). In that case, you're an employee and your employer would withhold your half of FICA from your pay, and be responsible for their half (they can't take the employer's portion out of your pay).

Two exceptions to the above:

Statutory employees are 1099 workers, but are treated as employees. They have FICA withheld from their pay as if they're W-2 employees (income taxes are not withheld), are not considered self-employed, and are only responsible for the employee's share of FICA.

Statutory nonemployees are W-2 workers, but are treated as independent contractors. They do not have taxes withheld from their pay, are considered self-employed, and are responsible for both the employee and employer shares of FICA (or SECA, for self-employed people).

In no case is the company you contract for or the agency you're employed by allowed to withhold the employer's portion of FICA from your pay.

