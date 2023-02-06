I'm starting to work as a contractor in the US; at first, I quoted on 1099, but after some more reading on the matter, I concluded I should probably quote for W2 (since I don't have a corporation).
This question asks from the perspective of a US-based W2 employee.
I believe the IRS asks employers to "match" my Social Security and Medicare Employee deductions. It looks like it should be a 50/50 split based on my readings.
A contracting agency asked me to agree to the following:
- Deduct FICA Employee Social Security from my pay
- Deduct FICA Employee Medicare from my pay
- Deduct FICA Employer Social Security match from my pay
- Deduct FICA Employer Medicare match from my pay
The question is whether this is legal from the IRS' perspective. I don't think they are truly "matching" my FICA Employee deduction if they withdraw their side of the FICA contributions from my pay.