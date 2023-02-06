I live in the UK and have recently started doing some small investing (using eToro), buying stocks and such, and I was wondering the following.

For important context, I am employed at a company where the employer handles all taxing themselves, so I have never needed to self-report tax etc.

If I made, let's say, £200 profit from a trade and withdraw it, do I have to pay tax on that £200? Both in the case that I stay under the £12570 threshold of yearly income, or in the case that that £200 makes me go over that threshold?

I'm very unknowledgeable on finances and such, so if I do have to pay taxes on this, how do I actually do that in practice?