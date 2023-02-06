I had a summer internship last July (2022). And about to start a graduate job this coming September (2023). I need to choose which of the below statements best suits me. I've chosen the statement A when I was doing summer internship. And here are options I have:

Statement A - This is my first job since last April (in the United Kingdom) and I have not been receiving taxable Jobseeker's Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance or taxable Incapacity Benefit or a State or Occupational Pension.

Statement B - This is now my only job, but since last April I have had another job, or have received taxable Job Seeker's Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance or taxable Incapacity Benefit (in the United Kingdom). I do not receive a State or Occupational Pension (in the United Kingdom).

Statement C - As well as my new job, I have another job or receive a State or Occupational Pension.