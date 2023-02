I'm a software engineer for a US-based company currently residing in India. When filling out the W-8BEN form, I am stuck at Part II (Claim of Tax Treaty Benefits). I am not sure which Article do I enter. Confused between 12-4(2)(ii), 12-2(2)(ii) and 15-1(a) of the US-India Tax Treaty.

Extra information:- I send an Invoice with fixed pay in dollars to the LLC Company