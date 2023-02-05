The title pretty well summarizes the issue. I filed my taxes and then almost immediately realized that I forgot to include $10 in interest that I got a 1099-INT for. Running through the calculations, it turns out that $10 does not change either my state or federal tax liability at all, my refund is identical. Should I file an amended return? I realize that the legal answer is almost certainly "yes, you must file an amended tax return for any change of income", but as a practical matter, will I face any consequences for not amending my return when it does not change my liability?

For context, I am a single filer with one job, an AGI of less than $50,000, and I take the standard deduction.