I have an account at a financial institution in France and I have an account at a financial institution in the US. I asked my financial institution in France to do a SWIFT transfer from my account with them to my account in the US. A few hours after, my financial institution in France said that my financial institution in the US rejected the SWIFT transfer, and my financial institution in the US said they never received any SWIFT transfer. A few days after, their claims haven't changed. I'll get my money back, but it may take up to 20 working days according to my financial institution in France.

I have the UETR (Unique End-to-end Transaction Reference, which is a string of 36 unique characters present in all payment instruction messages carried over Swift). How can I check what happened to that SWIFT transfer with another party?