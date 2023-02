Apologies if this is a duplicate, but someone (quite possibly me) is confused about whether stock shares can be arbitrary manufactured at any time and in any quantity, or whether they in fact represent partial ownership of the company and can be reorganized (eg, repurchased by the company, or company-owned shares sold) but not multiplied after the issue.

This gets to the basic question of what a share "is". I thought I understood that, but possibly not, and if I'm wrong I'd like to be corrected.