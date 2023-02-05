If every year company XYZ retains (most) of its earnings, reinvesting it. So in the last year(of your projection) Company XYZ only has its current cashflows! (as it reinvested it). Similarly, if company XYZ has $1 in FCF/PS and reinvests all of it it and then makes another $1 in FCF/PS. Company XYZ did not make $2! It only made $1. Thogh we do see companies ex Ford Motors ,that one year (2021) it made $4 in EPS next year makes under a dollar EPS. It’s hard to say it reinvested $4 and only made less then a dollar, so I must be missing something.