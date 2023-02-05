Say I pay $100,000 for 10% of a new company founded by a entrepreneur, and then the entrepreneur decides to give 20% of the business to person X, for free, as they feel person X can add tremendous value to the business. Can they dilute me? Or would they have to give the full 20% from their 90% share?
-
What country is this?– GS - Apologise to Monica ♦16 mins ago
-
You need to ask him exactly where those shares are coming from. A company’s board of directors can vote to sell “authorized but unsold” shares.– RonJohn14 mins ago
1 Answer
That doesn't dilute your share; you still own the same N% of the company.
If the company held a large percentage of its own stock and then sold it off, that would be a dilution, since your share would previously have in turn owned some fraction of the company's shares. But that's precisely equivalent to the company borrowing more money, which would also reduce the theoretical value of your share -- except that what it uses the money for may increase the value either immediately or in the long run.
-
Sorry I don’t understand, does that mean I still own 10% and the entrepreneur owns 70%? Is there a way for the entrepreneur to dilute both me and himself? 3 hours ago
-
2can't the company also just issue new shares of its own stock? 3 hours ago
-
That isn't the question that was asked. And theoretically those should be a different class of share so shouldn't dilute your class; they're taking out a second loan.– keshlam3 hours ago
-
No other stockholder, including the investor, including the company, can dilute your ownership by selling existing shares. They may, possibly, dilute demand for your shares if the price was being supported by demand exceeding supply, but that's rarely going to make much difference.– keshlam3 hours ago
-
Ok so the entrepreneur issues new shares and then dilutes me while giving the other person 20% for free can he do that? 2 hours ago