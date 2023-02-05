Say I pay $100,000 for 10% of a new company founded by a entrepreneur, the entrepreneur then decides to give 20% of the business to person X, for free, as they feel person X can add tremendous value to the business, can they dilute me? Or would they have to give the full 20% from there 90% share?
That doesn't dilute your share; you still own the same N% of the company.
If the comoany held a large percentage of its own stock and then sold it off, that would be a solution, since your share would previously have in turn owned some fraction of the company's shares. But that's precisely equivalent to the company borrowing more money, which would also reduce the theoretical value of your share -- except that what it uses the money for may increase the value either immediately or in the long run.
Sorry I don’t understand, does that mean I still own 10% and the entrepreneur owns 70%? Is there a way for the entrepreneur to dilute both me and himself? 24 mins ago
can't the company also just issue new shares of its own stock? 19 mins ago
That isn't the question that was asked. And theoretically those should be a different class of share so shouldn't dilute your class; they're taking out a second loan.– keshlam16 mins ago
No other stockholder, including the investor, including the company, can dilute your ownership by selling existing shares. They may, possibly, dilute demand for your shares if the price was being supported by demand exceeding supply, but that's rarely going to make much difference.– keshlam13 mins ago