I would like to short the company where I work.

I have a couple of question that I'm asking myself lately. Yes, I need to consult with a lawyer but it's always good to hear from other people. Please note that I am no expert, just an engineer who sometimes trades American stocks with his IBKR account, and the question that I'm about to ask can be nonsensical.

To put things into context, the company where I work is based in Korea, with a ghost office in the USA, and is listed in the Nasdaq. I'm an engineer working in the development of the main product the company is advertising. However, I see neither any value nor innovation in the product and, therefore, would like to short the stock — if it ever soars making the company's valuation nonsense — given that the company do not even sell it the product yet.

  • The problem I'm having is that I can't know how much of the knowledge I have is considered public information or not according to the SEC's website. The company size is around 140 people, I don't access to informations such as merger/acquisition, I don't have access to earnings (those are in Korean and I don't even know the language), I just know that the product I'm working on is not innovative and therefore I think the company will not succeed in making money out of it. My plan is to short around 10,000 USD.

  • How are non-American people prosecuted by the SEC? Does it have any jurisdiction outside of the United States?

  • When you leave the company, how much time does it take for a person not to be consider an insider anymore?

  • Yes, I need to consult with a lawyer. Should I consult with a Korean lawyer or an American lawyer? And what type of lawyer one need to talk to — obviously not a divorce lawyer 🤣

6
  • 3
    Is it even allowed to trade derivatives of your employer? Most employers have policies against it. If you're found you'd be fired even if it is not criminal (in most countries it would be).
    – littleadv
    14 hours ago
  • @littleadv, thanks for input. let's say it's illegal, then I decide to leave the company, what happens next ?
    – diamondx
    14 hours ago
  • 1
    Your company probably has much deeper pockets for lawyers than you, and after they're done with you in the civil case - they'll rat you out to the securities regulator. Even though you're transacting in the US, you're breaking the law in your home country (unless insider trading is not illegal in Korea)
    – littleadv
    14 hours ago
  • If you decide to do this (you really shouldn't, acting or causing others to act on material non public information is illegal) and are prosecuted, this post could very well be exhibit A. You already know it's insider trading, you're just trying to gauge whether you can get away with it.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    3 hours ago
  • I would really like to be a fly on the wall when you first consult a lawyer 🤣 I love when engineers have the attitude along the lines of "if it does not violate any physical laws, it's fine", but please do note that authorities view things very differently
    – Rodrigo de Azevedo
    2 hours ago

