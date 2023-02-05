I would like to short the company where I work.

I have a couple of question that I'm asking myself lately. Yes, I need to consult with a lawyer but it's always good to hear from other people. Please note that I am no expert, just an engineer who sometimes trades American stocks with his IBKR account, and the question that I'm about to ask can be nonsensical.

To put things into context, the company where I work is based in Korea, with a ghost office in the USA, and is listed in the Nasdaq. I'm an engineer working in the development of the main product the company is advertising. However, I see neither any value nor innovation in the product and, therefore, would like to short the stock — if it ever soars making the company's valuation nonsense — given that the company do not even sell it the product yet.