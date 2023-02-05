I would like to short the company where I work. I have a couple of question that I'm asking myself lately. Yes, I need to consult with a lawyer but it's always good to hear from other people, please not that I am no expert, just an engineer who sometimes trade American stocks with his IBKR account, and the question that I'm about to ask can be nonsense... To put things into context, the company where I work is based in Korea, with a ghost office in the USA and listed in the Nasdaq. I'm an engineer working in the development of the main product the company is advertising. But I don't see any value nor innovation in the product, and therefore would like to short the stock - if it ever soars making the company's valuation nonsense - given that the company do not even sell it the product yet.

The problem I'm having is that I can't know how much of the knowledge I have is considered public information or not according to the SEC's website. The company size is around 140 people, I don't access to informations such as merger/acquisition, I don't have access to earnings (those are in Korean and I don't even know the language), I just know that the product I'm working on is not innovative and therefore I think the company will not succeed in making money out of it. my plan is to short around 10000dollars.

How are non American people prosecuted by the SEC, does it have any jurisdiction outside of the united states?

When you leave the company, how much time does it take for a person not to be consider an insider anymore?

yes, I need to consult with a lawyer, should I consult with a Korean lawyer or American lawyer? and what type of lawyer one need to talk to, obviously not a divorce lawyer lol thank you so much for reading!