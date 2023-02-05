0

My husband and I separated almost three years ago and are finally getting a divorce and selling the home we bought together in 2017. He has lived there continuously while we were separated, but I have not. I know there is a rule that you must live in your home as a primary residence for two of the last five years or you may have to pay capital gains - but is that a rule for the still married but separated couple or a rule that is imposed on each tax payer individually? Starting next month, I won't qualify for the 2 years in five rule. We bought the home for $800K in 2017 and it will likely fetch $1.1M now. Maybe to dodge the tax I need to stay married to him until after the divorce? The house is empty now (as it is ready to be actively shown) - perhaps I need to "move in" (e.g. a sleeping bag and a pillow). Not sure it matters, but there has been $150,000 in improvements to the house.

Improve this question
New contributor
RiverTaig is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

RiverTaig is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.