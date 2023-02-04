Let's say I have two strategies with different win rates and expectancy, how would I calculate combined win rate without actually calculating each result (only use win rate and expectancy)? Example data:
|Strategy A
|Strategy B
|Combined C
|150
|150
|300
|150
|150
|300
|-200
|-200
|-400
|-200
|150
|-50
|150
|-200
|-50
|-200
|150
|-50
|150
|-200
|-50
|150
|-200
|-50
|150
|150
|300
|150
|150
|300
|150
|150
|300
|150
|150
|300
|150
|150
|300
|150
|150
|300
|150
|150
|300
|-200
|-200
|-400
|Count
|16
|16
|16
|Losses
|4
|5
|7
|Wins
|12
|11
|9
|Win rate
|75,00%
|68,75%
|56,25%
|EV
|62,5
|40,625
So I have 70% win rate with EV 62,5 for Strategy A and 68,75% win rate with EV 40,625 for Strategy B, how to calculate Combined C win rate (=56,25%) ?