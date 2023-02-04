Let's say I have two strategies with different win rates and expectancy, how would I calculate combined win rate without actually calculating each result (only use win rate and expectancy)? Example data:

Strategy A Strategy B Combined C 150 150 300 150 150 300 -200 -200 -400 -200 150 -50 150 -200 -50 -200 150 -50 150 -200 -50 150 -200 -50 150 150 300 150 150 300 150 150 300 150 150 300 150 150 300 150 150 300 150 150 300 -200 -200 -400 Count 16 16 16 Losses 4 5 7 Wins 12 11 9 Win rate 75,00% 68,75% 56,25% EV 62,5 40,625

So I have 70% win rate with EV 62,5 for Strategy A and 68,75% win rate with EV 40,625 for Strategy B, how to calculate Combined C win rate (=56,25%) ?