Let's say I have two strategies with different win rates and expectancy, how would I calculate combined win rate without actually calculating each result (only use win rate and expectancy)? Example data:

Strategy A Strategy B Combined C
150 150 300
150 150 300
-200 -200 -400
-200 150 -50
150 -200 -50
-200 150 -50
150 -200 -50
150 -200 -50
150 150 300
150 150 300
150 150 300
150 150 300
150 150 300
150 150 300
150 150 300
-200 -200 -400
Count 16 16 16
Losses 4 5 7
Wins 12 11 9
Win rate 75,00% 68,75% 56,25%
EV 62,5 40,625

So I have 70% win rate with EV 62,5 for Strategy A and 68,75% win rate with EV 40,625 for Strategy B, how to calculate Combined C win rate (=56,25%) ?

