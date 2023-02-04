So earlier today I got a notification from my bank stating that there was suspicious activity on my account. I then received a message saying a fraud representative would be contacting me shortly. Not too long after, someone did contact me and it said my bank name. Everything. I wasn't too suspicious at first bc they did indeed block all the transactions and put the money back into the account, mostly. I would get text messages from my bank asking for codes and numbers and such as if i would when I'd call my bank directly. I had asked some questions and such, because I was unsure of what to expect and the person answered pretty confidently. Even told me how whoever was taking the money out may have gotten to my account, since I paid for gas outside, not inside a day or so prior. Suggested I start paying inside. Here's where it got weird. Later on, right before 2am my time, the same person called me again. I definitely suspected something, but tried not to think much of it bc I was exhausted. Haven't been sleeping the last few days. Same process as before except the person was being super, super quiet. I became VERY suspicious. They even attempted to access my email and I almost gave them complete access since I shrugged it off as it's just trying to confirm my email. Right after, about 40-60 minutes into the call, there's a loud banging on the other side of the phone. Officers yelling "This is the police! We know you're a scammer, [name]!" The whole ordeal. My heart dropped. The person yelled my last name, asking if I was still there, and I immediately ended the call. Changed EVERY password to my email and bank accounts. Every password even remotely associated with the accounts. I really believed it all the first call. I'm planning on contacting my the fraud department directly in a few hours and then my bank when it opens on Monday, what else should I do?? I'm so scared and worked so hard to save up that money and now I'm missing about $500. Will I get it back? I feel so idiotic now that I know it was a scam, but I'm just barely an adult and I've already fucked up?