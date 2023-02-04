I am looking for brokers.
It should have 0.2 pips spread and dealing desk Method. And it should have zero fee.
Please tell me brokers that satisfies the above conditions.
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I am looking for brokers.
It should have 0.2 pips spread and dealing desk Method. And it should have zero fee.
Please tell me brokers that satisfies the above conditions.