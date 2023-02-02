0

Reading a book about derivatives and in the first section questions there is one: In the 1980s, Bankers Trust developed index currency option notes (ICONs). These were bonds in which the amount received by the holder at maturity varied with a foreign exchange rate. One example was its trade with the Long Term Credit Bank of Japan. The ICON specified that if the yen/USD exchange rate, ST, is greater than 169 yen per dollar at maturity (in 1995), the holder of the bond receives $1,000. If it is less than 169 yen per dollar, the amount received by the holder of the bond is\

1000 - max[0,1000(169/S - 1)]

When the exchange rate is below 84.5, nothing is received by the holder at maturity. Show that this ICON is a combination of a regular bond and two options.

The answer is:
a) A regular bond.
b) A short position in call options to buy 169,000 yen with an exercise price of 1/169. c) A long position in call options to buy 169,000 yen with an exercise price of 1/84.5.
But if I have a short position in call option and price decreases I will get a profit. The same is about long position in call option, if I have a long position in call option with exercise price of 1/84.5 then I will have a profit if price goes above 1/84.5.
What I mean is in both b) and c) cases if price stays between 84.5 and 169 I will have a profit of more than 1000, isn't it? But according to formula above I have to get less than 1000.

Improve this question
New contributor
Vanconts is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Vanconts is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.