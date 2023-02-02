Reading a book about derivatives and in the first section questions there is one: In the 1980s, Bankers Trust developed index currency option notes (ICONs). These were bonds in which the amount received by the holder at maturity varied with a foreign exchange rate. One example was its trade with the Long Term Credit Bank of Japan. The ICON specified that if the yen/USD exchange rate, ST, is greater than 169 yen per dollar at maturity (in 1995), the holder of the bond receives $1,000. If it is less than 169 yen per dollar, the amount received by the holder of the bond is\

1000 - max[0,1000(169/S - 1)]

When the exchange rate is below 84.5, nothing is received by the holder at maturity. Show that this ICON is a combination of a regular bond and two options.

The answer is:

a) A regular bond.

b) A short position in call options to buy 169,000 yen with an exercise price of 1/169. c) A long position in call options to buy 169,000 yen with an exercise price of 1/84.5.

But if I have a short position in call option and price decreases I will get a profit. The same is about long position in call option, if I have a long position in call option with exercise price of 1/84.5 then I will have a profit if price goes above 1/84.5.

What I mean is in both b) and c) cases if price stays between 84.5 and 169 I will have a profit of more than 1000, isn't it? But according to formula above I have to get less than 1000.