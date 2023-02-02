We paid a creditor the full amount that was owed plus interest. The collector is charging $9000 on a $13000 debt. We feel this is exorbitant. Can we still be sued by the collector?
2Depends on your contract and local law. You could try specifying your location, but odds are we can't help you. Have a lawyer look at the paperwork, then decide whether arguing about it is likely to cost you more than the fee even if you win.– keshlam43 mins ago
