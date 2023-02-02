Historically (say over the last 70 years), have interest rates (available to retail customers) beat inflation in the US?
-
1What do you count as available? Buy and hold to maturity of bonds or only sight deposits for example?– AKdemy10 hours ago
-
@AKdemy I'd be interested in both– Bananach9 hours ago
-
1Given that interest rates get set on a daily schedule, and inflation is measured on a coarser time scale, I'd say that it has happened any number of times.– Jon Custer7 hours ago
-
1There is not one "interest" rate, and some will certainly not beat inflation. Is there a particular type of rate you're calling "interest"? Meaning, are you wondering if money in a savings account will beat inflation? Or if having a mortgage and paying less "interest" as inflation goes up offsets the negative effects of inflation?– D Stanley4 hours ago
-
You'll need to define "inflation" as well. What are you measuring?– littleadv3 hours ago
1 Answer
As others have stated, there is no one "interest rate". There are so many assumptions that would go into the selection of an appropriate rate of return available to retail customers over such a long period of time that drawing any real conclusions from the answer to this question would be unreasonable.
But as very simple thought experiment...
If you put $100 in one pot and indexed that return to CPI, and $100 in another pot and index that return to the annualized yield on a 3M Treasury Bill (3M not ideal but its the most complete data set I have), you would end up with a net gain of ~6.2%, Treasuries over inflation...
-
1So since 1952 (70 years ago) for 48 years "interest" beat "inflation", but has lost over the past 22 years. 1 hour ago
-
I agree...if you shorten the horizon and start the compounding in 2001, you are basically flat for the past 20 years against 3M UST yield. 56 mins ago