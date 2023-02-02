As others have stated, there is no one "interest rate". There are so many assumptions that would go into the selection of an appropriate rate of return available to retail customers over such a long period of time that drawing any real conclusions from the answer to this question would be unreasonable.

But as very simple thought experiment...

If you put $100 in one pot and indexed that return to CPI, and $100 in another pot and index that return to the annualized yield on a 3M Treasury Bill (3M not ideal but its the most complete data set I have), you would end up with a net gain of ~6.2%, Treasuries over inflation...