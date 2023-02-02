0

Do S&P 500 index fund managers buy and sell the stocks the index tracks every day? Let us say fund like VFIAX has $500 million in assets. Do the fund managers buy and sell some of these stocks based on market indicators on daily basis? What happens if a large number of investors sell their holdings ? The fund has to sell its stock holding to pay for the investors right ?IN such situation do the fund manager sell out the holdings proportionately ?

Improve this question
New contributor
RKA is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

An index fund is rarely identical to the index it tracks. Often sufficient shares of those companies are not available. The prospectus should make this very clear; it will say something like "the goal is to track the performance of the index", not to hold exactly and only the index.

The prospectus will also give you enough information about their holdings that you can decide whether you trust their approach.

Yes, the fund sells and buys to maintain its strategic distribution of holdings in response to the total change in investment each day. It may not do so precisely proportionately (many funds include a small amount of cash holdings for flexibility and/or some derivatives to fine-tune the mix), but in general that's an accurate enough description. Again, the prospectus addresses some of this.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

RKA is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.