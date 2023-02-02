An index fund is rarely identical to the index it tracks. Often sufficient shares of those companies are not available. The prospectus should make this very clear; it will say something like "the goal is to track the performance of the index", not to hold exactly and only the index.

The prospectus will also give you enough information about their holdings that you can decide whether you trust their approach.

Yes, the fund sells and buys to maintain its strategic distribution of holdings in response to the total change in investment each day. It may not do so precisely proportionately (many funds include a small amount of cash holdings for flexibility and/or some derivatives to fine-tune the mix), but in general that's an accurate enough description. Again, the prospectus addresses some of this.