My kid is joining Karate Club and they want payment in the form of auto withdrawal from a bank account. I asked if they accept check or cash and they said no. They use some third party service to perform the transaction from the bank account. The karate program is 1 year long but they charge month to month.

I am not comfortable giving my bank information to them or to anyone. So I am thinking what if I create a separate bank account with only enough funds to cover karate expenses month to month. This means they won't be able to charge every month if my kid decides that he/she has lost interest.

What do you think?

What happens if they try to charge the new account even after I cancel the membership and the account does not have any funds?

    Depends on your contract and the laws in your jurisdiction. If it's an annual contract (assumed legal in your jurisdiction) but they choose to allow people to pay the annual fee monthly, you may be legally responsible for the remaining payments. In the U.S., that could mean getting sent to collections.
    – Stan H
    1 hour ago
  • Thanks Stan. I will need to find that out.
    – john doe
    1 hour ago

