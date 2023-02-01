First of all, I would like to precise that I will not interfere into my parents' decisions and that I am asking to money.SE for my personal curiosity!

When I was 15, eleven years ago, my parents divorced. They bought an appartment when I was very young with three bedrooms and they are still owner of 50% of the appartment today.

When my parents divorced, they have decided that my mother would keep the appartment although it was very big for her alone. She wanted to keep it because she had the hope that I will see her again and go to this place. She also wanted my little sister to be comfortable when she spends a weekend there. I personally decided that I would never see my mother again at this age because she was extremely violent to me, she used to often beat me. This is mainly due because of her mental illness, she is depressive.

From what I know from my littler sister and my grandparents, my mother is struggling with finances eleven years later and during those eleven years, she never paid any rent for the 50% of my father's house.

When I ask him, my father says that he decided he will never ask her for this money, because, first, she is the mother and his children and he his much less struggling for money than her.

My question is, only for curiosity, I will never try to change my father's mind, is my mother indebted of thousands of euros from my father? Does he could have legally ask for hundred of months of rents for the 50% he owns of the house?

I do not know if this matters for the question but we live in France.