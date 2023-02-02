I'm on H1B visa and my spouse is on H4 visa. We've a daughter who is a US citizen. She's of age 2. For the tax year 2022, my spouse and my daughter were in my spouse's home country for the entirety of the year. My spouse is unemployed. So, for my 2022 year tax can file married filing jointly and claim my daughter as dependent? Or is it file as single w dependent or just file as single?