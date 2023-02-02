0

I'm on H1B visa and my spouse is on H4 visa. We've a daughter who is a US citizen. She's of age 2. For the tax year 2022, my spouse and my daughter were in my spouse's home country for the entirety of the year. My spouse is unemployed. So, for my 2022 year tax can file married filing jointly and claim my daughter as dependent? Or is it file as single w dependent or just file as single?

Improve this question
New contributor
Satty is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • In which country are you asking about filing the taxes?
    – JohnFx
    45 mins ago
  • Does your H4 spouse have an ITIN?
    – void_ptr
    15 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Satty is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.