I have a big list of Account Numbers, corresponding currencies and BIC-Codes. For every Bank I know BIC-Code and location.

Now, I am interested in calculating the IBAN for every Bank-Account, if possible.

But for calculating the IBAN, I need bank codes. I am from germany and for german banks it was pretty easy to find bank codes and calculating IBANs.

Now, I tried it for Argentina and Austria, but for Argentina I couldn´t find any bank code. For Austria I only found bank codes with 5 digits, which seems to short.

So, where do I find Answers to the following questions: Which country does use IBAN? Which numbers/codes are needed to calculating the correct IBAN?

Thank in advance. Sincerely, Julian