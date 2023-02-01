-1

I have a big list of Account Numbers, corresponding currencies and BIC-Codes. For every Bank I know BIC-Code and location.

Now, I am interested in calculating the IBAN for every Bank-Account, if possible.

But for calculating the IBAN, I need bank codes. I am from germany and for german banks it was pretty easy to find bank codes and calculating IBANs.

Now, I tried it for Argentina and Austria, but for Argentina I couldn´t find any bank code. For Austria I only found bank codes with 5 digits, which seems to short.

So, where do I find Answers to the following questions: Which country does use IBAN? Which numbers/codes are needed to calculating the correct IBAN?

Thank in advance. Sincerely, Julian

Improve this question
New contributor
Julian is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Julian is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.