There is no general answer possible. Which AI, applied where and how, operating on what inputs, matters far too much. AI by itself is a term that can mean almost anything.

However, the fact that index funds often outperform managed funds after fees are factored in, despite the fact that managed funds have been trying to leverage every bit of new technology that becomes available, strongly suggests to me that any claims to be able to reliably beat the market should still be viewed with extreme skepticism.

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.