My wife and I do not live in a community property state, but we treat everything as jointly owned/spent/taxed. (In case it matters for the question)

She inherited a house appraised as (Value)

We are renting it to a relative for monthly (Rent) which we keep in a credit union account separate from other accounts. That account earns monthly (Interest).

From that account, we pay property tax (Tax) & (Insurance). They pay any repairs/maintenance.

If that were the whole story, we would each year report the appropriate things on 1040 schedule 1.

But there is anticipation that some year in the near future, they will buy the house for the original (Value) with (Tax) & (insurance) minus (Tax) & (Insurance) credited as down payment. (A loss due to inflation & appreciation, but we don't mind because their future inheritance is reduced by exactly that loss.)

So how do we resolve the conflict between the year of sale (which might not happen—they could change their minds or not get a loan approved or something) and all the years up to that time? Do we have to hire a professional for this? I'm 69 and I've always done all our tax forms myself. Our total income is such that a preparer's fee would exceed the tax amount!