If this is a qualified ESPP and,

Offering start FMV = $100

Offering end (aka purchase date) FMV = $150

Discount % = 15% (actual purchase price = $85)

Sale price = $120

This is a disqualifying disposition.

The cost basis for capital gains/(losses) is the purchase date FMV = $150/sh.

The ordinary income component is your purchase date FMV minus your actual purchase price = $150 - $85 = $65/sh.

The capital gains component is your sale price minus your basis = $120 - $150 = -$30/sh.

So for 10 shares, you would recognize ordinary income of $650 and a short-term capital loss of ($300).