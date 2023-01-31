When looking up stocks, mutual funds, and index funds, you can easily see how much the stock has appreciated over a period of time by just picking a date range and immediately getting a percentage return.
But it seems to me that the total return (appreciation plus dividends / interest) is a much more important metric. Reinvesting dividends can make an enormous difference in how an investment grows; and with bond funds, appreciation is almost secondary to interest payments received.
Yet when I use popular finance sites like Google Finance, Yahoo Finance, or Schwab, I can pull up appreciation over time and see what the yield is right now, but how can I find out, for example, the total return of
SPY over the last five years? Ideally, I would want to pick an arbitrary date range and see the the total return (CAGR, I guess) for that security, over that date range.