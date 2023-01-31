Goal:

To determine the types of taxes (and how they're calculated) that a UK-incorporated limited company is liable to pay.

Details:

This post is based around an example of a limited company based in the UK with two directors, of which one is also the sole employee of the company. In this case, the director who is the sole employee pays themselves via a PAYE scheme.

Some questions (including some research attempts) arising from this scenario can be seen below. If anyone is able to share some knowledge on these topics, it would be highly appreciated:

Questions:

Q1. What are all of the taxes that a limited company must pay to HMRC annually?

So far, it seems that a company must pay corporation tax, employee NIC and employers NIC.

Q2. How much corporation tax must a limited company pay to HMRC ?

It seems that the rates for 22/23 are: (1) 19% for £50k and below (small rate), (2) 25% for £250k and above (main rate), and (3) Main rate minus £50k marginal relief for profits £50k to £250k.

Q3. When during the year are corporation tax payments due to be paid?

The UK government website states that corporation tax must be paid "9 months and 1 day after the end of your accounting period". Is the end of account period the company's end of year e.g. 5th April 2022, or the period up to when the accounts were due for e.g. 31st August 2022?

Q4. What is the difference between employer NIC and employee NIC ?