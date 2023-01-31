We get the conclusion from a website:

ROE and ASE

The average shareholders' equity calculation is the beginning shareholders' equity plus the ending shareholders' equity, divided by two. The resulting formula is:

(Beginning shareholders' equity + Ending shareholders' equity) ÷ 2 = Average shareholders’ equity

The concept may be built directly into the return on equity formula, where the average is stated in the denominator, as follows:

Net income ÷ ((Beginning shareholders' equity + ending shareholders' equity) ÷ 2) = Return on equity

Take aapl 's financial statements as an example:

I download and format the raw data (delete items unrelated with the roe calculate ) as below:

income statement income

+------------------------------+--------+--------+ | year | 2022 | 2021 | +------------------------------+--------+--------+ | net income | 99803 | 94680 | +------------------------------+--------+--------+

balance statement balance-sheet

+------------------------------+---------+---------+ | year | 2022 | 2021 | +------------------------------+---------+---------+ | common stock | 64849 | 57365 | +------------------------------+---------+---------+ | retained earnings | -3068 | 5562 | +------------------------------+---------+---------+ | comprehensive income | -11109 | 163 | +------------------------------+---------+---------+ | shareholders' equity | 50672 | 63090 | +------------------------------+---------+---------+

main ratios ratios

+--------------------------+---------+---------+ | year | 2022 | 2021 | +--------------------------+---------+---------+ | return on equity (roe) | 160.90% | 144.10% | +--------------------------+---------+---------+

We get all numbers to calculate roe on 2022:

Net income = 99803 (2022) Beginning shareholders' equity = 63090 (2021) ending shareholders' equity = 50672 (2022) Return on equity on 2022 = Net income ÷ ((Beginning shareholders' equity + ending shareholders' equity) ÷ 2) = 99803 ÷ ((63090+50672) ÷ 2) = 175%

And 99803/50672 = 197%.

How can the webpage say aapl's roe on 2022 is 160.90% ?