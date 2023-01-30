In 2016 I along with my two siblings inherited the parental home. In Aug. 2017 I paid remaining balance of mortgage and invested 30k in renovations to the exterior of the home. My brother who my mom named as executor of the Will did not probate it. Fast forward to 2022 the siblings have now decided they want to sell the inherited home. Even though I paid the mortgage off and did the renovations they now want to charge me rent and do not want to pay 1/3 each for the renovation. The executor has not told the attorney of the paid in full mortgage nor the renovation. I do not have money for an attorney. Any thoughts will be greatly appreciated.