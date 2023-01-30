Large amounts of depreciation are possible. Depreciation allows for future replacement of systems, equipment, or logistical assets. Depreciation just accounts the future cost as there is no cash reserve required. Depreciation is found on the income statement but not on the cash flow statement.

Most REIT's, for instance, just ignore depreciation because they regularly renovate and repair. But if a real estate location were to become unpopular then the historical depreciation would make sense.

I see a note that says that Uber has depreciation and amortization and of $2.521 billion and cash flow of $1.018 billion. So subtract the depreciation from the cash flow to approximate the earnings.