I am looking at a company (Uber) which to my knowlgede has no new investors. So how is it’s cash and cash equivalents slightly higher yoy. When it’s been losing money (yoy?
The best way to see the source of an increase in cash is to look at the Cash Flow Statement. Looking at Uber's Cash Flow Statement, the source of their cash is indeed from financing, from a combination of new stock and debt over the past several years.
Large amounts of depreciation are possible. Depreciation allows for future replacement of systems, equipment, or logistical assets. Depreciation just accounts the future cost as there is no cash reserve required. Depreciation is found on the income statement but not on the cash flow statement.
Most REIT's, for instance, just ignore depreciation because they regularly renovate and repair. But if a real estate location were to become unpopular then the historical depreciation would make sense.
I see a note that says that Uber has depreciation and amortization and of $2.521 billion and cash flow of $1.018 billion. So subtract the depreciation from the cash flow to approximate the earnings.