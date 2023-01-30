This might be a dumb question, but I’m wondering if this is resembles a strategy that people take advantage of.

Suppose you currently have a mortgage at a rate that’s much lower than the current interest rate. Would it be possible to take your monthly payment, and instead of paying your mortgage with it, but some zero-coupon bond, and then pay your mortgage with the proceeds of that? The basic idea seems pretty simple.

If so which bonds are the most suitable? I haven’t looked into it too much but I suppose I would be concerned about finding ones that are small enough or that have low enough transaction costs, or low enough default risk.