net cash flow was defined as sum of operating cash flow and investing cash flow and financing cash flow in the webpage: https://stockanalysis.com/stocks/adbe/financials/cash-flow-statement/ .

The raw data is as below:

cash flow data

year 2022 net income 4756 depreciation & amortization 939 share-based compensation 1440 other operating activities 703 operating cash flow 7838 operating cash flow growth 8.41% capital expenditures -442 acquisitions -126 change in investments -2 investing cash flow -570 share issuance / repurchase -6272 debt issued / paid 0 other financing activities -553 financing cash flow -6825 net cash flow 392 free cash flow 7396 free cash flow growth 7.47% free cash flow margin 42.01% free cash flow per share 15.74

I calculate with the raw data:

net cash flow in 2022 = operating cash flow + investing cash flow + financing cash flow = 7838 +(-570) +(-6825) = 443