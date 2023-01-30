0

net cash flow was defined as sum of operating cash flow and investing cash flow and financing cash flow in the webpage:https://stockanalysis.com/stocks/adbe/financials/cash-flow-statement/.

The raw data is as below:
cash flow data

year                        2022
net income                  4756
depreciation & amortization 939
share-based compensation    1440
other operating activities  703
operating cash flow         7838
operating cash flow growth  8.41%
capital expenditures        -442
acquisitions                -126
change in investments       -2
investing cash flow         -570
share issuance / repurchase -6272
debt issued / paid          0
other financing activities  -553
financing cash flow         -6825
net cash flow               392
free cash flow              7396
free cash flow growth       7.47%
free cash flow margin       42.01%
free cash flow per share    15.74

I calculate with the raw data:

net cash flow in 2022 = operating cash flow + investing cash flow + financing cash flow
                      = 7838 +(-570) +(-6825)
                      = 443

Why the data on the webpage is 392,not as same as i calculated?

Improve this question
New contributor
newview is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

newview is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.