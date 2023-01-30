net cash flow was defined as sum of
operating cash flow and
investing cash flow and
financing cash flow in the webpage:
https://stockanalysis.com/stocks/adbe/financials/cash-flow-statement/.
The raw data is as below:
cash flow data
year 2022
net income 4756
depreciation & amortization 939
share-based compensation 1440
other operating activities 703
operating cash flow 7838
operating cash flow growth 8.41%
capital expenditures -442
acquisitions -126
change in investments -2
investing cash flow -570
share issuance / repurchase -6272
debt issued / paid 0
other financing activities -553
financing cash flow -6825
net cash flow 392
free cash flow 7396
free cash flow growth 7.47%
free cash flow margin 42.01%
free cash flow per share 15.74
I calculate with the raw data:
net cash flow in 2022 = operating cash flow + investing cash flow + financing cash flow
= 7838 +(-570) +(-6825)
= 443
Why the data on the webpage is
392,not as same as i calculated?