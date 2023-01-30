The simple way to calculate is to subtract a business's capital expenditures from its operating cash flow. free cash flow

free cash flow = operating cash flow - capital expenditures

I have got adbe 's cash flow statement via https://stockanalysis.com/stocks/adbe/financials/cash-flow-statement/ .

year 2022 net income 4756 depreciation & amortization 939 share-based compensation 1440 other operating activities 703 operating cash flow 7838 operating cash flow growth 8.41% capital expenditures -442 acquisitions -126 change in investments -2 investing cash flow -570 share issuance / repurchase -6272 debt issued / paid 0 other financing activities -553 financing cash flow -6825 net cash flow 392 free cash flow 7396 free cash flow growth 7.47% free cash flow margin 42.01% free cash flow per share 15.74

We calculate with the data:

free cash flow in 2022 = operating cash flow - capital expenditures = 7838 - 442 = 7396

But i found that the acquisitions is huge -126 ,why not subtract it (money already paid )?