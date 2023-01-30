The simple way to calculate is to subtract a business's capital expenditures from its operating cash flow. free cash flow
free cash flow = operating cash flow - capital expenditures
I have got
adbe's cash flow statement via
https://stockanalysis.com/stocks/adbe/financials/cash-flow-statement/.
year 2022
net income 4756
depreciation & amortization 939
share-based compensation 1440
other operating activities 703
operating cash flow 7838
operating cash flow growth 8.41%
capital expenditures -442
acquisitions -126
change in investments -2
investing cash flow -570
share issuance / repurchase -6272
debt issued / paid 0
other financing activities -553
financing cash flow -6825
net cash flow 392
free cash flow 7396
free cash flow growth 7.47%
free cash flow margin 42.01%
free cash flow per share 15.74
We calculate with the data:
free cash flow in 2022 = operating cash flow - capital expenditures
= 7838 - 442
= 7396
But i found that the acquisitions is huge
-126 ,why not subtract it (money already paid )?
free cash flow in 2022 = operating cash flow - capital expenditures - acquisitions
= 7838 - 442 -126
= 7396 -126
= 7270