I run a horse boarding facility where customers pay a monthly rate for maintaining and care for the horse, as well as access to facilities such as indoor riding rings and trails. Some of the care and maintenance is not included in the boarding fee, and is paid for by the farm, but added to the invoice for the customer to reimburse. Such items include veterinarian and farrier visits as needed. We also charge a small handling fee for these services.

My question is how to account for the reimbursement. The handling fee is straight forward since it's clearly revenue. The reimbursement for the vet and farrier isn't a direct expense, so I'm not sure what accounts to credit and debit to differentiate a an expense passed onto the customer. Any help would be appreciated.