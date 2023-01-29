Whether it's ethical or not doesn't matter. It's business, they're in it to make a profit, and whatever gives them the most money that's what they'll do.

Legal - yes. Insurance companies have negotiated rates with providers, and the clients pay whatever the insurance companies have negotiated. Hospitals and doctors have a lot of leeway in negotiating with uninsured customers, but they do not negotiate with those presenting insurance - they negotiate with the insurance companies instead. Whatever the insurance company negotiated for you, even if it is more than what you'd pay had you not been insured at all, is what the hospital is going to charge you.

Generally, in the US, if you know that the insurance is not going to cover your costs - just don't claim insurance, and pay out of the pocket. That way you can negotiate directly with the provider and cut the middlemen who doesn't have your best interests in mind.