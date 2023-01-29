-1

I visited the emergency room, out of state, for lower back pain. My bill was $1,013.08. The providers bill showed Florida Blue Cross/Blue Shield paid $129.91 but also INCREASED my bill in the amount of $227.48. Both the service provider and insurance company stated the INCREASE is in accordance with their mutual contract. Is this legal or even ethical? Why should I have to pay more than what the service provider billed me when I pay an annual insurance premium of over $20,000!!!

I stated to the provider that I don’t want to use my insurance company, BCBS of Florida, and if I don’t, my total cost would be $97.57 less (I wouldn’t benefit from the $129.91 discount but by avoiding insurance and the $227.48 increase, I save $97.57)

    There doesn't seem to be a question here. What do you think we can help you to do about it, other than suggesting you vonsidet other insurers and health providers? I'd suggest you go to your local newspaper's ombudsman department and ask if they can help you sanity check this and/or convince the hospital or insurance to cut you some slack.
    – keshlam
    9 hours ago
  • Thank you for your reply. My question is: Is it legal or ethical for the insurance company to increase the original cost of the service from the service provider to the patient
    – Bill
    8 hours ago
  • Sucks for you, but it doesn't make it unethical or illegal.
    – JohnFx
    1 hour ago

Whether it's ethical or not doesn't matter. It's business, they're in it to make a profit, and whatever gives them the most money that's what they'll do.

Legal - yes. Insurance companies have negotiated rates with providers, and the clients pay whatever the insurance companies have negotiated. Hospitals and doctors have a lot of leeway in negotiating with uninsured customers, but they do not negotiate with those presenting insurance - they negotiate with the insurance companies instead. Whatever the insurance company negotiated for you, even if it is more than what you'd pay had you not been insured at all, is what the hospital is going to charge you.

Generally, in the US, if you know that the insurance is not going to cover your costs - just don't claim insurance, and pay out of the pocket. That way you can negotiate directly with the provider and cut the middlemen who doesn't have your best interests in mind.

  • Thank you littleadv! I appreciate your feed back. The hospital billed me $1,013. The insurance company made an adjustment - +$227 (added to the bill). The insurance company can actually increase the rates transparently billed to me from the hospital?
    – Bill
    5 hours ago
  • @Bill that's the rate your insurance negotiated with the hospital. You can try and have the hospital remove the insurance, but I don't see why they'd want to.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

