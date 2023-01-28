0

I visited the emergency room, out of state, for lower back pain. My bill was $1,013.08. The providers bill showed Florida Blue Cross/Blue Shield paid $129.91 but also INCREASED my bill in the amount of $227.48. Both the service provider and insurance company stated the INCREASE is in accordance with their mutual contract. Is this legal or even ethical? Why should I have to pay more than what the service provider billed me when I pay an annual insurance premium of over $20,000!!!

I stated to the provider that I don’t want to use my insurance company, BCBS of Florida, and if I don’t, my total cost would be $97.57 less (I wouldn’t benefit from the $129.91 discount but by avoiding insurance and the $227.48 increase, I save $97.57)

