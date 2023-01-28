0

Hi my wife got a K1 for her LLC/S-Corp. We are currently doing our taxes in Quicken and it's asking if we got a 1099 k. We aren't sure if a 1099 k and a 1099k1 are the same thing.

Nope, they're different. Schedule K-1 is for partnership or pass-through income (either associated with Form 1065 for partnerships, or Form 1120S for S-Corps), Form 1099-K is for online payment transactions.

Although she received a K-1, your wife might also receive a 1099-K depending on whether she's required to receive one. For 2022 and prior years, if gross payments exceeded $20,000 AND there were more than 200 transactions.

