I'm the treasurer for my church and we have $100K saved up to replace the roof of the sanctuary. It'll be a year before we need the money, so I thought I should probably take the money out of savings and buy a CD with it. The credit union with the church's checking and savings is offering 1 year CDs at 2.75%.

But there are other banks and bank-ish things out there, some in Austin, TX where I live and some online, offering 4% or more.

So my question is whether there are risks or hidden costs in taking the money to another bank, or any other considerations. I don't want to open an checking account at a second bank, so a sub-question is whether that's typically a requirement (so that's the sort of "other consideration" I mean.)

It seems straightforward that I could just go online and buy one from any online bank and in a year earn $4000. But I'm a little gun shy and would like to know if there are pitfalls to watch out for.