I haven't really sold any of my RSU's that I received from my company in the 5 years I've been there. To simplify the situation:

I have 100 units at $50 from 2019. I have 100 units at $150 from 2022. Current price is 100. I have a monthly vest of 8 units. Everything is in the same brokerage.

If I sell both the 2019 and 2022 units in one transaction for $100 since they are in the same brokerage, will the gain / losses cancel each other out? i.e. will I have one transaction with 0 loss/gain?

Or will I trigger a wash sale since I will definitely get 8 less than 30 days after this transaction, thus nullifying the capital losses from the 2022 units and leaving me with 5000 in capital gains from my 2019 units to pay taxes on?