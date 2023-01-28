Colorado has a law called TABOR that, in years when the state government has excess revenue, allows every taxpayer to claim a refund. This is characterized as a refund of state sales tax. See for instance line 33 of Colorado 2022 Form DR 0104.

Now, for federal income tax, taxpayers who itemize federal deductions are allowed to choose to take a "general state sales tax deduction" on Form 1040 Schedule A line 5, in place of the more common state income tax deduction. Generally, if you deduct a tax on a federal return in one year, and receive a refund of some or all of that tax in a future year, the refund is federally taxable income in the year it is received. So if a Colorado taxpayer takes the state sales deduction for 2022, does this mean that their TABOR refund must be included as federally taxable income for 2023?

On a related note, in 2023, the state of Colorado issued a special $750 TABOR refund, popularly called "Colorado Cash Back", to every taxpayer in the state (pursuant to SB 22-233). It was not made clear in the bill which tax is being refunded, or from what year. Is there any case in which this $750 would be federally taxable income, or when it would reduce the allowable state sales tax or state income tax deduction on the taxpayer's federal return?

The official Colorado Cash Back web site says flatly that "the Colorado Cash Back refund is not taxable", without explaining why not. But I don't see how the state of Colorado can speak authoritatively about federal tax law.

Section 5(a) of SB 22-233 instructs the Colorado Department of Revenue not to report this payment to the IRS (i.e. no 1099-G). But just because income is not reported, doesn't mean that it's not taxable.