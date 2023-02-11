In 2022, the state of Colorado issued a special $750 "tax refund" payment, popularly called "Colorado Cash Back", to every taxpayer in the state (pursuant to SB 22-233). It was not made clear in the bill which tax is being refunded, or from what year.

Generally, if a person deducts a state tax (income, sales, property) on their federal return in one year, and then receives a refund in a later year, the refund is taxable income in the later year. So, if a Colorado taxpayer had taken one of those deductions for 2022, is there any case in which this $750 would be federally taxable income for 2023? Or, when it would reduce the allowable state sales tax or state income tax deduction on the taxpayer's 2023 federal return?

The official Colorado Cash Back web site says flatly that "the Colorado Cash Back refund is not taxable", without explaining why not. But I don't see how the state of Colorado can speak authoritatively about federal tax law.

Section 5(a) of SB 22-233 instructs the Colorado Department of Revenue not to report this payment to the IRS (i.e. no 1099-G). But just because income is not reported, doesn't mean that it's not taxable.

Update: as of Feb 3, 2023, the IRS doesn't know the answer either: