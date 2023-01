I was recently approved for SSDI and will be receiving 8 years of backpay. If I count it as income this year, it will create a larger tax bill. However, it is my understanding that it is possible to attribute backpay to previous tax years. I have been unable to find a good explanation on how this works and what I would need to do.

Please point me to information on how I can attribute SSDI backpay to previous tax years. Thank you.