I've recently started binary options trading as a hobby and I want to know how brokers decide the return rates on binary options. I asked this Question and I tested the model proposed in the answer. it works well on synthetic markets with constant volatility. (a broker that offers this is deriv ).

But when trying to predict broker return rate on a real market like forex, it fails to do so. I'm assuming this is because brokers don't use Black-Scholes to predict non-binary option prices because of its random walk assumptions.

What are the alternatives to the Black-Scholes model and is there a way to incorporate trend movements in this model?