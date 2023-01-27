0

Given the following.

  • Target (t): 100000
  • Initial Capital (c): 2000
  • Monthly Contribution (pmt): 1000
  • Yearly contribution Growth Rate (k): 3
  • Rate (r): 5
  • C/Y (y): 1 (Compounded annually), 12 (Compounded Monthly)

I should calculate the time that needed in month for the future value of investment to meet the goal? Simply how long does it take to meet the goal?

It seems to be partially Constant Growth Annuity and partially Compound Interest. I need help to find a formula for calculating the time in month.

