Can I declare them as stolen?

Of course not, it wasn't stolen.

Just 100% capital loss?

No, you haven't yet incurred the loss.

According to the guidance from the Fund manager (Franklin Templenton), the fund will continue to exist through 2023, and is working on divesting its holdings. It was not seized by the government. Once that is done, the fund will distribute what's left to the shareholders. Once that in turn is done, you'll determine whether you have gain or loss, and to what extent.