ALL tips are taxable income and should be reported on your return, regardless of size.

The tips should also be reflected in your quarterly estimates to avoid underpayment penalties.

From the IRS:

All cash and non-cash tips an received by an employee are income and are subject to Federal income taxes.

The requirements regarding reporting tips to employers don't apply to you since they are required for the employer to pay for medicare and SS on your behalf. Being self-employed, you will need to pay self-employment tax on that income instead.

There is no mention of a "threshold" below which you don't have to report tips. In fact, the example on this form uses only $18 in tips as an example: