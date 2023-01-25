Apparently this is a new trend, with scammers abusing search engine optimization to try to get people looking for a bank to come to their fake sites instead.

Always contact your bank directly. Check where the search engine is pointing you and make sure it's really your bank's page. Ideally, don't rely on search at all; get the address or phone number from the back of your credit card or a paper document the bank has mailed you; you can bookmark that in the browser or add it to your phone's contact list for easy reference. (I also have these stored in my password manager.)

You may want to take similar precautions for other business.

And as always, be suspicious of any link you are e-mailed or phone number you are given that you didn't explicitly request, whether it's from bank, business, or government; make sure it goes where it claims to go, and if there is any doubt whatsoever use your stored information instead.

As a programmer might say, practice safe hex.